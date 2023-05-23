Cabrera (3-4) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings, but he took the loss Monday versus the Rockies.

Cabrera's last start was cut short by a blister on his right middle finger, but he was able to work past it over the last few days to start on schedule. He pitched fairly well Monday, throwing 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, but it was a sixth-inning solo shot by Elias Diaz that sent Cabrera to his first loss in three starts. The right-hander has completed six frames just twice in his 10 outings this season, posting a 5.05 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 61:31 K:BB over 46.1 innings. That walk rate will continue to put a damper on his other numbers, but he's yet to have a truly disastrous start this year. He's lined up for a road start versus the Angels over the weekend.