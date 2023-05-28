Cabrera allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Cabrera came up an out short of his third quality start, but this was far from a good performance. Walks continue to be an issue for the right-hander, who has issued at least four free passes in six of his 11 outings this season. He's now at a 5.02 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 66:35 K:BB through 52 innings. Cabrera is lined up for a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.