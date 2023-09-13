Cabrera (6-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers. He allowed two runs on one hit and six walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings.

Cabrera followed up JT Chargois -- who tossed one scoreless frame as an opener -- and dished out six walks for the second time in his last three appearances. Despite his lack of control, Cabrera held the Brewers to just two runs on one hit. Since being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sept. 6, Cabrera has worked exclusively as a bulk reliever, owning a 2.08 ERA and a 13:8 K:BB through 8.2 frames.