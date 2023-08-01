Cabrera did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and six walks over three innings against Philadelphia. He struck out three.

It was another abbreviated outing for Cabrera after he pitched just two innings before departing against Tampa Bay with a blister in his prior start. Cabrera's line ultimately could've been much worse, as he was only charged with two runs despite issuing six walks. Command has been a problem for the 25-year-old Cabrera so far this season -- his walk rate is up to 14.3%. Overall, Cabrera is 5-6 with a 4.79 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 93:52 K:BB across 17 starts (77 innings) this year.