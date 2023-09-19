Cabrera allowed one run on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in Monday's loss to the Mets. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Cabrera made his first MLB start since July 31 and looked efficient with 51 strikes on 77 pitches. In three appearances since rejoining the Marlins, he's registered a 1.93 ERA and a 17:9 K:BB through 14 frames. He now owns a 4.35 ERA across 91 innings at the MLB level. Cabrera is currently projected for a home matchup with the Brewers this weekend.