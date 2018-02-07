Campbell agreed to a minor-league deal with Miami on Tuesday, Jacob Resnick of Metsmerized Online reports.

Campbell spent the past season overseas playing with the Hanshin Tigers of the Japanese Central League following a few years in the Mets organization. From 2014-16, he appeared in 196 major-league games, but struggled mightily at the plate in recent seasons, hitting just .173 with one home run and nine RBI during 40 contests in 2016. Although the 30-year-old will likely begin the season at the Triple-A level, he will provide a little extra depth for the Marlins and could earn some big-league at-bats this summer.