Marlins' Eric Campbell: Signs with Marlins
Campbell agreed to a minor-league deal with Miami on Tuesday, Jacob Resnick of Metsmerized Online reports.
Campbell spent the past season overseas playing with the Hanshin Tigers of the Japanese Central League following a few years in the Mets organization. From 2014-16, he appeared in 196 major-league games, but struggled mightily at the plate in recent seasons, hitting just .173 with one home run and nine RBI during 40 contests in 2016. Although the 30-year-old will likely begin the season at the Triple-A level, he will provide a little extra depth for the Marlins and could earn some big-league at-bats this summer.
More News
-
Ranking Phillies' Fantasy assets
Are the Phillies on the verge of turning the corner? Scott White looks at a rebuilding club...
-
Ranking Nationals' Fantasy assets
The Nationals have one of the most star-studded rosters in the majors, but age and depth are...
-
Ranking the Mets' Fantasy assets
The optimist will look at the Mets roster and see bunches of post-hype sleepers. The pessimist...
-
Ranking Rockies' Fantasy assets
Again a playoff team, the Rockies were led by two big bats and two emerging arms in 2017. Scott...
-
Ranking the Braves' Fantasy assets
Now deep into their rebuild, the Braves are beginning to see an influx of talent. Scott White...
-
Ranking the Giants' Fantasy assets
If age was the Giants' downfall last year, they didn't act like it this offseason. Scott White...