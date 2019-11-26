Athletics' Eric Campbell: Invited to camp
Campbell signed a minor-league contract with Oakland, which includes an invitation to spring training.
Campbell hasn't appeared in the big league since the 2016 season with the Mets, though he struggled to a .173 average with nine RBI and a stolen base over 40 contests. He'll have a chance to win a spot on Oakland's 25-man roster after receiving an invite to big-league camp.
