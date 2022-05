Lewis has remained on the roster at extended spring training to begin the season but has yet to play while dealing with a personal issue back home in the Bahamas, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

The 19-year-old looked good in his debut at rookie ball last season, but Lewis hasn't yet had a chance to build on that performance. There's been no indication when he might be ready to resume playing, as Lewis looks to follow in the footsteps of countryman Jazz Chisholm.