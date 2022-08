Lewis is hitting .265/.347/.368 with two home runs and 16 steals through 51 games for Single-A Jupiter this season.

Lewis has flashed his speed on the bases -- he's been very efficient, too, having been caught just once -- but he hasn't shown much with the bat, and if his .333 BABIP sees regression, he could end up with a fairly ugly batting line this season. The 19-year-old shortstop is expected to grow into more power over time, but we've barely seen any so far.