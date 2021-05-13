site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Remains out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Diaz (illness) isn't starting Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Diaz was removed from Wednesday's game against Arizona as a precautionary measure since he wasn't feeling well. Jon Berti will start at second base and bat fifth.
