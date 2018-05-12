Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Homers and drives in two Friday
Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Braves.
Realmuto doubled in the first, hit a solo shot in the third and got an RBI single in the fourth. This was the backstop's seventh multi-hit game, bringing his average up to .325 on the season. Realmuto's .954 OPS also leads all MLB catchers. With five home runs in 20 games, the 27-year-old is well on pace to surpass his total of 17 from last year.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: On base four times Sunday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Extends hitting streak to nine games•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Homers twice against Dodgers•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Hits solo home run•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: On base three times Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.