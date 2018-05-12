Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Homers and drives in two Friday

Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Braves.

Realmuto doubled in the first, hit a solo shot in the third and got an RBI single in the fourth. This was the backstop's seventh multi-hit game, bringing his average up to .325 on the season. Realmuto's .954 OPS also leads all MLB catchers. With five home runs in 20 games, the 27-year-old is well on pace to surpass his total of 17 from last year.