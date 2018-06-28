Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Not in Thursday's lineup

Realmuto (wrist) is out of the lineup against Arizona on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto will miss a fourth straight contest due to a sore wrist/hand after being hit by a foul ball this past weekend. At this point, there has been no word on a potential stint on the disabled list, so continue to consider him day-to-day going into Friday's series with the Mets.