Yacabonis (groin) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment by the Marlins on Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Yacabonis was on the injured list since July 16 due to a left groin strain but began a rehab assignment Thursday and tossed a scoreless inning during his lone appearance. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster now that he's healthy, and it's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.