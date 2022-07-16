Yacabonis was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain Saturday, retroactive to July 13, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Yacabonis hasn't been particularly sharp recently, and he gave up six runs (five earned) in two innings over his last two appearances. The right-hander will be unavailable until at least the end of July due to his injury, while his placement on the IL clears space on the active roster for Max Meyer, whose contract was selected Saturday.