Yacabonis (groin) worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning in his rehab appearance Thursday for Triple-A Jacksonville.

The Marlins will likely have Yacabonis make another appearance or two in the minors before activating him from the 15-day injured list. Yacabonis, who has been on the shelf since July 16 with a left groin strain, may not have a spot in the Miami bullpen once he's activated.