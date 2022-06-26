Yacabonis (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Mets, allowing one run on one hit while striking out three and walking none.

Yacabonis entered a tied game and proceeded to allow a home run to Pete Alonso, which pushed the Mets into the lead. Yacabonis had his contract selected on June 15 and already has 12 strikeouts across 5.1 innings. The loss Saturday was his first of the season. Yacabonis has a 3.38 ERA, which he will take into his next appearance.