Neidert (0-1) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing five runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out two over three innings.

It was rough from the start as Neidert loaded the bases in the first inning and gave up an RBI double to Rio Ruiz. He was then tagged for a pair of solo home runs from Trey Macini and Freddy Galvis in his third and final frame of the night. Notably, command continued to plague Neidert in what turned out to be his briefest start of the year. The 24-year-old issued two free passes on the night, bringing his season total to 11 walks over 12 innings. Neidert will look for his first win of the year at San Francisco on Sunday.