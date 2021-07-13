The Marlins outrighted Guilmet to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Guilmet went unclaimed after being designated for assignment Sunday and rejoins the Triple-A squad. With Jacksonville, he's pitched to a 3.29 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 27.1 innings this season. It remains to be seen whether Guilmet will return to Miami's roster at some point later this season.
