Guilmet was designated for assignment Sunday, CChristina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Guilmet was recalled by the team Saturday but did not appear in game action. He's been effective with Triple-A Jacksonville this season, posting a 3.29 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 27.1 innings. Guilmet has not pitched in the majors since 2018.
