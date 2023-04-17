The Marlins announced Monday that Sanchez (shoulder) "felt good" after pitching in an extended spring training game over the weekend, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez is steadily building up from right shoulder surgery, and barring any setbacks, he looks like he should be ready to make his first appearance in affiliated ball since 2020 in the upcoming weeks. He'll throw a bullpen session Wednesday before likely facing hitters in another simulated game this weekend.