The Marlins announced Monday that Sanchez (shoulder) "felt good" after pitching in an extended spring training game over the weekend, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez is steadily building up from right shoulder surgery, and barring any setbacks, he looks like he should be ready to make his first appearance in affiliated ball since 2020 in the upcoming weeks. He'll throw a bullpen session Wednesday before likely facing hitters in another simulated game this weekend.
More News
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Pitching extended ST game Saturday•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Facing hitters again•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Shipped to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throws another bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Set for another bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Not expected to pitch until summer•