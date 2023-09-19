Sanchez (shoulder) did not make a second appearance with Double-A Pensacola on Sunday as scheduled, MLB.com reports.

Sanchez did throw a scoreless inning for Pensacola on Sept. 12 in what was his first appearance at any level since 2020. Evidently, he must not have recovered from that outing as hoped, so his next appearance was scratched. Sanchez is slated to throw a bullpen session soon, so it's possible he'll make it back to game action again before the end of the season. It just won't be with the Marlins.