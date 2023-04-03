Sanchez (shoulder) threw 15 pitches Monday in a live batting practice session, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez, who was placed on Triple-A Jacksonville's 7-day injured list Friday, has taken the next step forward in his rehab from the arthroscopic right shoulder surgery he underwent in October by facing hitters, as he had previously been limited to throwing bullpen sessions during spring training. Because he hasn't pitched in a game since October 2020 and required another shoulder surgery in 2021, Sanchez will likely be ramped up slowly. He's still likely multiple weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment at a lower-level minor-league affiliate before he joins the Triple-A rotation.
