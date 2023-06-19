Sanchez (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez had been scheduled to throw off a mound late last month. It's not clear whether that session got cancelled or it happened and he had another setback, but either way Sanchez is shut down again. The righty hasn't made a game appearance at any level since 2020 due to several shoulder problems.
