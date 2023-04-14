Sanchez (shoulder) will pitch in an extended spring training game Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
After undergoing surgery on his right shoulder back in October, Sanchez first began facing hitters again earlier this month. Now, he's set to make the next step toward a minor-league rehab assignment by pitching in a game setting. Sanchez hasn't appeared in a game at any level since 2020, so the Marlins will likely take it slow building Sanchez back up to the point where he can rejoin the Triple-A rotation.
