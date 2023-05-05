Sanchez experienced some slight right shoulder soreness after his last extended spring training outing, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's not ideal given Sanchez's lengthy history of shoulder problems, but the Marlins believe it's unrelated to the right-hander's surgery and they intend to have him back on a throwing program Monday. Sanchez hasn't made a game appearance at any level since 2020.
More News
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Pitching in extended spring•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Checks out fine after sim game•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Pitching extended ST game Saturday•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Facing hitters again•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Shipped to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throws another bullpen session•