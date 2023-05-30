Sanchez (shoulder) is set to throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez is back to throwing off a mound after getting shut down for a bit in early May due to renewed right shoulder soreness. He's been able to do several flat-ground sessions without issue over the last few weeks. There remains no timetable for the 24-year-old's return to the major-league level, but he could start appearing in minor-league games sometime in late June or early July if he is able to avoid further setbacks.

