The Marlins signed Jones to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Driveline Baseball reports.

Jones spent the 2025 season between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso in the Padres organization, producing a 3.94 ERA and 55:19 K:BB over 61.2 frames covering the two stops. The 28-year-old has yet to reach the big leagues and will likely begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Jacksonville.