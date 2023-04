Okert (groin) is scheduled to make his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

If all goes well during Okert's upcoming outing, he could be reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of the Marlins' series with the Diamondbacks this weekend. Okert was sharp during his first appearance for Jacksonville on Sunday, issuing one walk and giving up no hits while striking out three batters in the one-inning, 21-pitch outing.