Okert was held out of action Wednesday in Marlins camp because of an adductor issue, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It's something Okert has dealt with in the past and the Marlins didn't want to push him this close to Opening Day. It sounds like they feel he will be fine after a bit of rest and treatment. The 32-year-old right-hander projects to operate in middle relief for Miami this season.