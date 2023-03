Okert (triceps) has made three Grapefruit League appearances to date, covering three scoreless innings while striking out two and allowing two hits and one walk.

Okert looks to be back to full strength for spring training after he finished the 2022 season on the 15-day injured list with left triceps tightness. The 31-year-old reliever turned in a 2.98 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 63:26 K:BB in 51.1 innings a season ago and should factor into the Marlins' setup mix once again in 2023.