Okert was placed on the 15-day injured list with left triceps tightness Thursday, retroactive to Sept. 26, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Okert hasn't pitched since giving up three runs (two earned) on no hits and two walks while failing to record an out against the Cubs on Sept. 21. He's apparently dealing with a triceps injury and will be forced to miss the final week of the season, even though his placement on the injured list was backdated. The southpaw was charged with losses in three of his final four appearances of the season but had a solid season overall, picking up 19 saves while posting a 2.98 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 51.1 innings over 60 appearances.