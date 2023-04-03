Okert (groin) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Okert doesn't look as though he's on pace to be activated from the 15-day injured list when he's first eligible April 11, but his absence shouldn't extend much beyond that if he's able to steer clear of setbacks as he recovers from the left adductor tightness that cropped up late in spring training. If Okert checks out fine following the upcoming live session, he could be cleared to head out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment soon thereafter.