The Marlins announced Sunday that Okert (groin) will remain at the team's spring camp in Jupiter and won't be part of the Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Okert is still working through left adductor soreness, so expect Miami to place him on the 15-day injured list within the next few days. The 32-year-old is projected to be a late-inning option for the Marlins in 2023 once healthy.