Okert walked one and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning Thursday to record his seventh hold of the season in a win over the Giants.

The veteran came into the season viewed as arguably the third lefty in the Marlins' bullpen, but Okert now has more than twice as many holds as Tanner Scott and Richard Bleier combined. His 2.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 15.2 innings are equally impressive, and Okert could begin to see situational save chances given the volatility of Miami's other high-leverage options so far this season.