Marlins' Steven Okert: Rehab assignment on tap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Okert (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Okert is eligible for activation on April 11. While he might not quite be ready on that day, he does seem to be tracking toward a mid-April return.
