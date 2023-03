Okert (groin) is unlikely to be ready for the beginning of the season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Okert began experiencing adductor tightness in his inner left thigh earlier this week and is not scheduled to pitch in the Marlins' final set of Grapefruit League games. "Bad timing obviously," the reliever said Friday. "There's never a good time to get hurt, but [especially] right at the end of camp. Just got to get healthy and come back so I can help the team as best I can."