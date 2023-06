Gurriel was scratched from the lineup Thursday in Boston due to an apparent facial injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gurriel took a groundball to the nose while participating in pregame infield drills at Fenway Park on Thursday evening and walked off with a towel to his face. Luis Arraez will slide over to first base with Jon Berti covering second and Jean Segura entering the Marlins' lineup at third.