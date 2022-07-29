Pop (2-0) picked up the win in Thursday's victory over the Reds, striking out one over a perfect eighth inning.

The right-hander left Monday's appearance with an undisclosed injury, but it was apparently nothing serious as Pop was back on the mound three days later in a key spot. Both his wins on the season have come since July 13, and aside from Monday's game (four runs in 0.2 innings before exiting), Pop has given up only one earned run since being called back up from Triple-A Jacksonville in late June. Even with that rough outing included, the 25-year-old sports a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through his last 15 innings. If the Marlins trade some veteran relievers before the deadline, Pop could find himself seeing consistent late-inning action over the final two months of the season.