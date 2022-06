Pop was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to serve as the 27th man in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Pop was sent to the minors in early May, and he posted a 4.70 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 7.2 innings over seven relief appearances in Jacksonville since then. The right-hander will provide additional bullpen depth during Wednesday's twin bill before likely heading back to the minors.