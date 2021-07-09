Thompson is feeling under the weather and was scratched from Friday's start against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander was slated to make his final start before the All-Star break Friday versus Atlanta, but he won't be able to pitch due to the ailment. Trevor Rogers and Pablo Lopez are penciled in as the starters for Saturday and Sunday, respectively, so Thompson likely won't pitch again until after the midseason festivities. The Marlins are expected to employ a bullpen game Friday in his absence.