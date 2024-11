Bowman elected free agency Monday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bowman cleared waivers after being removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster but has opted for free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The 33-year-old pitched for four different teams at the major-league level in 2024, collecting a 4.40 ERA and 24:13 K:BB over 30.2 frames.