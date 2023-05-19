Carrasco (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list Friday.

As anticipated, Carrasco will return to the Mets' starting rotation Friday night against the Guardians after missing over a month due to a bone spur in his elbow. He threw only 52 pitches in his final minor-league rehab start Sunday with Double-A Binghamton, but that was enough to cover four scoreless frames. Looking past his rough early-season results, the veteran right-hander should be worth rostering the rest of the way in standard fantasy formats as long as his health cooperates.

More News