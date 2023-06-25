Carrasco did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over four innings against Philadelphia. He struck out five.

Carrasco has allowed at least one home run in nine of his 10 starts this year and sports an ugly 6.19 ERA. The right-hander has also failed to complete five frames in three straight starts, posting a horrendous 10:8 K:BB across 11.2 innings during that stretch. Despite his struggles, Carrasco's spot in the Mets rotation remains secure while Jose Quintana (ribs) is sidelined, but that doesn't mean he needs to be rostered in standard fantasy leagues.