Carrasco and Mets manager Buck Showalter both attributed the right-hander's dip in velocity during Monday's start in Milwaukee to fatigue brought on by the pitch clock, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Carrasco was bludgeoned for five runs on four hits and four walks over four-plus innings in the outing while averaging just 91.1 mph with his fastball, which is down more than two mph from last season. This is one of the consequences of the pitch clock and it's going to affect pitchers differently. Carrasco will be an iffy fantasy proposition until he makes the adjustment.