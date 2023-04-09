Carrasco (0-2) took the loss during Sunday's 7-2 loss to Miami, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

Carrasco gave up a three-run shot to Bryan De La Cruz in the first and a two-run homer to Jazz Chisholm in the fifth before getting replaced. The veteran right-hander has now allowed three homers through his first 8.2 innings this season after surrendering 17 across 29 starts (152 innings) in 2022. Carrasco and Mets Manager Buck Showalter both attributed the pitcher's lack of velocity in his first start to the pitch clock, so it may take awhile for him to get adjusted to the new rules this season. Carrasco is tentatively scheduled to pitch next against the Athletics, which should be an advantageous matchup.