Carrasco (elbow/illness) will make a rehab start with Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.
Carrasco had been slated for his first rehab outing over the weekend, but that had to be scratched because he was under the weather. Evidently, he's feeling better now and will take the ball Tuesday with Binghamton. The Mets had anticipated Carrasco needing just one rehab start before returning, although it's unclear whether that's still the case after he was delayed a bit. He's been out since mid-April with a bone chip in his pitching elbow.