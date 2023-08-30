Mets manager Buck Showalter said that Carrasco will be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Showalter's comments come one day after Carrasco was placed on waivers, but he'll remain active and available for the Mets until another team claims him. Given that Carrasco is owed the money remaining on his $14 million salary for 2023 and has pitched to a 6.80 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 90 innings this season, he may not attract much interest, even for pitching-needy clubs in playoff contention. Showalter hasn't clarified whether Carrasco's move to the bullpen is a permanent one, so the veteran right-hander could conceivably make a start this weekend versus Seattle if he doesn't get claimed and if he isn't needed in relief Wednesday.