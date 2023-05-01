Carrasco (elbow) is making progress and could rejoin the Mets' rotation next week, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Carrasco landed on the injured list a couple weeks ago with a small bone chip in his right elbow. He was given an injection and resumed throwing off a mound late last week. It's not clear yet which exact day Carrasco could return, but he looks like he could avoid a rehab assignment. Once activated, Carrasco would likely bump either Joey Lucchesi or Tylor Megill from the rotation.
