Carrasco allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over five innings in Friday's loss to the Giants. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Carrasco yielded one run through four frames before serving up a solo shot to Wilmer Flores in the fifth. Carrasco has allowed two runs in three of his last four starts but still owns an ugly 5.94 ERA through 53 innings. He hasn't finished more than five innings in an outing since May 31. The 36-year-old righty is projected to start in Arizona next week.