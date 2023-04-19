Carrasco received an injection Wednesday for his ailing right elbow and will be shut down for 3-to-5 days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Carrasco had already been placed on the injured list Tuesday and more will be known about a potential timetable when he's re-evaluated after the shutdown period. Joey Lucchesi is a candidate to take Carrasco's spot in the Mets' rotation.

