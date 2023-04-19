Carrasco received an injection Wednesday for his ailing right elbow and will be shut down for 3-to-5 days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Carrasco had already been placed on the injured list Tuesday and more will be known about a potential timetable when he's re-evaluated after the shutdown period. Joey Lucchesi is a candidate to take Carrasco's spot in the Mets' rotation.
More News
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Has bone chip in elbow•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Placed on IL with elbow issue•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Five strong innings Saturday•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Can't keep ball in park•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Blames velo dip on pitch clock•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Struggles in loss•